Galway first city to move to hybrid Bus Éireann fleet by 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway will be the first city in the country to have a completely hybrid Bus Éireann fleet by 2022.

26 buses were delivered to the city this week and will enter service over the next number of weeks.

A further batch is scheduled to be delivered towards the end of 2021 to complete the transition of the Galway city bus network to low emission electric hybrid buses.

Bus related greenhouse gas emissions are expected to reduce by at least 30% due to the changeover.

Brian Connolly, Regional Manager West, Bus Éireann says changes to the depot to facilitate charging and training for drivers and mechanics is well underway to accommodate the new vehicles.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says Galway is leading the way in making the switch.