Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway-based software and payments company has announced it’s creating 100 new jobs in Ireland.

The positions at Planet, which has its headquarters in Galway, will be a mix of hybrid and remote working roles across a variety of sectors.

These include product development, technology and finance.

The new roles will be located in Galway, Kilkenny and Dublin.

The company says it’s part of plans to hire 500 new staff members globally.