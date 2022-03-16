Galway firm joins EU project to help those with brain injury secure employment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city-based specialist training provider has joined a European project to help people with an acquired brain injury to secure employment.

The team from Quest Brain Injury Services, located at Liosban Business Park are working with partners in the Netherlands, Slovenia, Belgium and Portugal.

Over the past decade, Quest, a rehabilitative service provided by National Learning Network Galway, has provided practical supports for hundreds of people in the Galway, Mayo and Roscommon area.

It’s now joined a European-wide project funded by the European Social Fund that aims to support both job-seekers and employees with cognitive issues as a result of an acquired brain injury, or ABI.

Those affected can experience a wide-range of consequences, including loss of co-ordination, poor memory, diminished planning and concentration, and difficulties in communication.

The project aims to produce recommendations on how to best address the invisible consequences of brain injuries, and guide the development of tailored programmes that meet the specific needs of individuals with an ABI in the workplace.

It’ll run until the end of this year, when a final report will be completed.