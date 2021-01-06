Galway firm Genesys to create 100 new software roles

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway technology firm Genesys is to create 100 new software roles.

The firm was established in Galway in 2018 when it acquired local AI start-up Altocloud

It specialises in cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions.

The firm now plans to fill an additional 100 software engineering roles based at its Galway facility or across Ireland in remote positions spanning software development, cloud computing, DevOps, AI and user experience.

As a result of its growth, Genesys is relocating to a larger Galway location in the Bonham Quay development in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The new base will be its largest R&D site in Europe and will occupy nearly 40,000 square feet of the new development.

The company’s Senior Vice President Joe Smyth says strong growth has led to the expansion….