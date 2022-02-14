Galway firm CERENOVUS set to expand team following €50m investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway based medical device firm CERENOVUS is set to expand its team as part of a 50 million euro investment in its city operations.

CERENOVUS Galway is one of the world-leading research sites for stroke and is at the forefront of developing a broad portfolio of innovative medical devices to treat the condition.

It’s also part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies and says the major investment will be spread out over the next three years, with the creation of 30 new jobs at its facility in Ballybrit Business Park.

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris is attending the announcement of the investment in CERENOVUS Galway this morning.