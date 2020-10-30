Galway Fire Services urge public to act responsibly this Halloween

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Fire Services are appealing to the public to act responsibly when celebrating Halloween this weekend.

It’s feared the lighting of bon fires in areas across the city and county could lead to a number of call outs from the emergency services.

Fire chiefs are also reminding those celebrating Halloween that fireworks are illegal and can cause serious injury.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Galway Paul Duffy says while Covid 19 may dampen Halloween celebrations this year, it’s crucial that emergency services aren’t diverted from reacting to more critical incidents…

