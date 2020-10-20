Galway Fire Chief issues warning on use of illegal fireworks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer has appealed to households across the city and county not to use fireworks as the Halloween season approaches.

It comes as a video is circulating on social media showing a group of young people in the city centre handling the low grade explosive devices.

Paul Duffy has warned that fireworks are illegal and can cause serious face and hand injuries, sight loss or worse.

He has called on the public to act responsibly and to refrain from using fireworks or from lighting bonfires…