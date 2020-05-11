Galway Film Fleadh to present 2020 festival edition online

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Film Fleadh is to present its 2020 festival edition online.

The decision follows confirmation from government that cinemas will remain closed until August 10th and large gatherings will not be allowed for some time.

The group has partnered with a streaming service to provide a secure and easy-to-use online experience in a bid to ensure the Film Fleadh remains in the national and international film calendar.

The programme promises to offer a diverse mix of features, documentaries, animations, shorts, and interactive cinema events, albeit on a smaller scale than the former physical festival.

The Galway Film Fleadh will take place online from July 7th at www.galwayfilmfleadh.com.