Galway Film Fleadh appoints Maeve McGrath as new programme director

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Film Fleadh has announced the appointment of Maeve McGrath as the new Director of Programming.

Limerick woman Maeve takes over the role from outgoing director, Will Fitzgerald.

She’s previously worked as Artistic Director of Kerry International Film Festival, and producer at Carlow Arts Festival.

She also starred in a variety of popular Irish TV shows – playing the roles of Lorraine Molloy in Fair City, Eilís Uí Bhríain in Ros na Rún, and Grainne Quinn in Ballykissangel.

Maeve says it’s a very special appointment for her – and has been speaking to David Nevin