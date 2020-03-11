Galway Fianna Fail TD warns against forming emergency government with Fine Gael

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is warning of the dangers of forming an emergency government with Fine Gael in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon Ó Cuiv says many of his party’s colleagues are opposed to any coalition with Fine Gael – despite the spread of Covid-19.

Both parties have agreed to hold detailed talks about forming an administration, and they’re likely to begin today.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar previously said he wanted to go into opposition, but now says the coronavirus outbreak changes things.

Deputy O’Cuiv says the country needs a government that will effectively work after the current health crisis is resolved – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news…