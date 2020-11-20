Galway Fianna Fáil TD questions Government’s vision for rural Ireland in light of Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has questioned the Government’s vision for rural Ireland in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the Dáil, Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv said that for the past 10 years, every discussion about rural Ireland seems to focus on towns and villages.

He claimed any reference to the rest of the people in rural Ireland is as if they don’t live in real places, or are not part of real communities.

This oversight, he said, comes despite these rural people making up 30 percent of the national population.

Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv said that Covid-19 has proven that if services were provided, people will ‘flock back’ to the countryside.

He asked the Dáil if we want a balanced population with a viable countryside, or a dying countryside with only the elderly left.

Deputy O’ Cuiv told the Dáil that in light of the virus, it’s time for a real debate on the Government’s vision for rural Ireland – we will feature this Dáil contribution on FYI Galway from 5 …