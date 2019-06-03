Galway festival-goers disappointed as day two of Fever Pitch in Carnmore cancelled

Galway Bay fm – Galway festival-goers were left disappointed as day two of Fever Pitch Music Festival was cancelled due to high winds.

The opening of the festival at Galway Airport had previously been postponed until 7 yesterday evening when winds were expected to drop.

However, at 20 to 7 last evening, a Facebook post from event organisers told festival-goers that it would not be going ahead due to safety concerns.

Acts such as Gavin James, Hudson Taylor and DJ Jenny Greene had been set to perform at the gig.

Saturday’s event was also cut short as the Waterboys were unable to finish their show due to deteriorating weather conditions.

On a Facebook post yesterday, event organisers said they are devastated by the cancellation.

They have not been available for comment this morning.

