Galway features in top six in league table examining cabinet representation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway features in the top six in a league table examining cabinet representation by county.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne examined the line-up of every Cabinet since 1922 and the constituencies represented by the 200 TDs included in the them.

The analysis published in the Irish Times finds the western counties of Limerick with nine ministers, Galway with seven and Clare with seven make up the top six in the league table of Cabinet representation by county.

Apart from Dublin with 69 and Cork with 17, Mayo topped the league table of Cabinet representation with 12 senior ministers.

It comes as Micheál Martin has been accused of abandoning parts of the country, by failing to appoint a more regionally balanced cabinet of Ministers.

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton was given a ‘Super Junior’ position at the Department of Transport – making her the most senior minister from the West of Ireland.

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte was assigned the role of Minister of State at the Department of Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.