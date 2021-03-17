Galway farmers urged to get Basic Payment Scheme applications in early

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway farmers are being urged to get their Basic Payment Scheme applications in early.

The food and agribusiness professional services firm Ifac (PRON- I-fac) has warned that Department of Agriculture deadlines still have to be met despite the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

In order to receive grants under BPS, farmers must declare the lands which they will be farming on this year by May 17th.

Ifac says the scheme is crucial to the financial viability of a lot of farms in Ireland and it can be an incredibly stressful time for farmers if this application is incorrect and monies are withheld at the end of the year.

The company is advising applicants if possible to employ a good Agri advisor to help complete the applications and to avoid leaving the application until the last minute.