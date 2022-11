Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers across Galway are being urged to attend a national meeting tomorrow, Tuesday, that will call for fair prices for beef.

Speakers on the night will include representatives from the Irish Farmers Association, Teagasc, Dawn Meats and Bord Bia.

The meeting will take place at the Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise at 8pm tomorrow.

IFA Connacht Regional Chair, Pat Murphy, says current prices are unsustainable, and cannot be allowed continue: