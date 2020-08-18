Galway farmers urged to apply for €100 per head beef scheme payment

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway farmers are being urged to apply for a new €100 per head payment through the Beef Finishers Scheme.

The payments are exclusively for farmers whose cattle were slaughtered and the maximum number of animals a farmer can get paid for is 100.

Farmers must be a member of Bord BIA at the time of application or undertake to become a member of a quality scheme prior to the 30th of September this year.

The reference period for applications is 1st February to 12th June 2020 for any eligible cattle slaughtered during this period.

Applications can be made on-line from tomorrow through the agfood.ie website up to the 9th of September.