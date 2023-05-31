Galway farmers recognised for dairy farming excellence

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Two Galway farmers, Eamonn Heaney and James Ward, have been recognised for dairy farming excellence

They are winners at the Aurivo’s Milk Quality Awards

Eamonn Heaney is the 4th generation to farm the family land in Craughwell since the 1930s.

Eamonn now milks 220 crossbreed cows on 147 hectares, with the help of his wife Trish and their four children as well as Michael Conway, who grew up on the farm.

He was recognised for best practise resulting in the Highest Average Milk Solids

James Ward received the Lowest TBC in Manufacturing Milk award

The Ward family began operating their family farm in Dunmore in 1970, with James taking over the family farm from his parents Michael and Mary in 2001.

James converted to dairy farming in 2012 and now milks 96 Holstein Friesian cows.