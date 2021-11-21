Galway farmers join national convoy protest in Dublin as part of “Save Irish Farming” campaign

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway farmers will be driving tractors into Dublin city centre this afternoon as part of a national convoy to make clear their ongoing frustration with the government.

Tractors and machinery from across the country will join protestors at Merrion Square at lunchtime for a rally to highlight their fears over what the future holds.

It’s part of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s “Save Irish Farming” campaign, which demands greater engagement from Government on climate action plans.

The Irish Farmers’ Association says they’re conscious of the climate challenge and the need for farmers to play their part – but it cannot decimate their incomes.

The IFA Connacht convoy gathered in Athlone yesterday before beginning the journey to the capital.

IFA Connacht Chair, Pat Murphy, made the journey via bicycle to raise awareness of the campaign.

Rose Mary McDonagh, chair of the IFA National Farm Business Committee, says Government needs to engage with farm leaders to develop sustainable and workable plans.

Photo: Noel and Stephen Murphy, Bertie Roche and Aaron Conroy making a pitstop on the way to Dublin for the tractor convoy

Photo Credit – Irish Farmers Association