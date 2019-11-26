Galway farmers head to Dublin for tractor protest

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A strong Galway contingent is among the group of farmers who are travelling to Dublin for a major demonstration at Leinster House this afternoon.

As many as 500 tractors are expected to take over the area around Merrion Square and Kildare Street, which has been closed to traffic.

The group has 8 demands – including that farmers get a better price for their produce and a ban on imported food being labelled as Irish.

Niall Stoddart from Portumna is one of the organisers – and says rural Ireland is being forgotten