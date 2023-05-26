Galway farmers expected to trade 25,000 animals via leading trading platform in next 3 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Farmers across Galway are expected to use a leading online platform to trade 25,000 animals over the next 3 years.

That’s according to Herdwatch – which has launched a new commission-free online space for farmers to advertise their animals.

The company has 18,000 farmers signed up to its software, and is predicting that almost half a million animals will be sold via their platform between now and 2026.

CEO and Co-Founder of Herdwatch, Fabien Peyaud, says the technology has numerous benefits for farmers: