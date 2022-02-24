Galway farmer set to feature in new TG4 agricultural series

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Corr na Móna farmer Peadar Seoighe is set to feature in a new TG4 series which examines Ireland’s agricultural contracting and farming industry.

The seven-part documentary series will follow the working lives of seven agricultural contracting families from different locations from April to September.

One episode will focus on Peadar Seoighe and his six-year agricultural contracting business in the hills of Tóin le Gaoith, Corr na Móna.

The series will air on TG4 on Thursday, February 24, at 9.30 pm.