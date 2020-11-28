Galway farmer named young farmer of the year

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – East Galway farmer Dara Killeen has been named the FBD Macra Na Feirme Young Farmer of the year

The Dairy Farmer from Meelick, who farms a dairy enterprise with his father are new to dairy farming having entered in 2017 and are a focus farm for Aurivo, whom they supply their milk to.

Dara and his father milk 150 high EBI crossbred cows.

Macra President Thomas Duffy says Dara demonstrates all the best qualities of a young farmer, progressive, environmentally conscious and quality focused.