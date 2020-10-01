Galway farmer named as Nature Ambassador for 2020

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway farmer has been named as a Farming for Nature Ambassador.

Currywongaun, Connemara resident Thomas Keane has been chosen for his sustainable farming practices.

As part of the Farming for Nature programme, eight farmers from across Ireland are being highlighted.

Each farmers’s story can viewed on farmingfornature.ie where the public can also vote for their favourite ambassador.

Thomas farms 160 mountain ewes on peatland and wet grasslands and his system of farming has maintained and enhanced large areas of active Atlantic blanket bog.