Galway farmer jailed for 8 years for sexually abusing his young nephew

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway farmer has been jailed for eight years for sexually abusing his young nephew.

The 53-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect his nephew’s identity, pleaded guilty to indecent assault, sexual assault and oral rape of the child.

The incidents occuurred at a rural location in Co Galway, on dates between 1989 and 1996.

The Central Criminal Court heard the 53 year old man abused the boy as the child helped him out with tasks round the farm such as checking the cows.

The victim, now aged 39, was aged between five and 13 years old at the time of the offences, which he described as a “horror story”

Sentencing the man today, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon said the abuse had been pre-mediated and persistent, carried out in a place where the young child could reasonably have expected to be safe

The court heard the boy lived close his uncle and the abuse took place at the house, in the farm yard, outbuildings or a caravan

The complainant felt he was unable to report the abuse while his grandparents were alive as it would cause them pain, but following their deaths he made a report to gardai.

The judge noted in mitigation that the accused was a single man with some health issues, without previous convictions and was of a moderate risk of reoffending.

The convicted man said he accepts full responsibility and has demonstrated some victim empathy.

She said the guilty plea was the most significant mitigating factor and imposed a sentence of nine years and suspended the final year on strict conditions.