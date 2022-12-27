Galway farmer appears in an International dating show being broadcast in the United States

A farmer from Roscam is currently appearing on a dating show with a difference in the United States

Brian Dilleen, who runs Mad Yolk Farm in Roscam, was chosen from thousands of applicants to take part in Bravo TV’s “Love Without Borders”.

Mad Yolk Farm is an ethical farm that uses regenerative farming methods and sells pasture-raised eggs. He also grows vegetables.

In the show, five Americans who have been unlucky in love in the United States, are sent off to another country to be paired with their perfect partner.

The most recent episode was broadcast on the 21st of this month on the Bravo TV Network.

Brian spoke to John Mulligan who first asked him how did he get involved in the show?