Galway family syndicate collects quarter of a million euro Lotto win

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway family syndicate has collected its quarter of a million euro Lotto win at Lottery heaquarters

The family struck it lucky in the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot in the Saturday 13th of May draw

The syndicate, who wish to keep their win private, bought the winning quick pick in the Fancy Fare store in Salthill

The ticket custodian revealed she transferred the ticket from the filing cabinet into her handbag, realising that the 5 euro handbag was now carrying around a ticket worth €250,000.

The syndicate is looking forward to sharing the prize with the wider family circle