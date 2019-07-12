Galway family in court dispute over jewellery business

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A dispute between members of a family whose firm sells and makes jewellery including the world famous Claddagh rings has come before the High Court.

The row involves brothers Andrew and Philip Fried, who are shareholders of Claddagh Jewellers, which have stores in Galway and Dublin, as well as selling its products online.

The company markets itself as “the home of the authentic Claddagh Ring” and employs 30 people and has a turnover of €4m per year.

Their father Laszlo Fried, who immigrated to Ireland from Hungary, established a separate jewellery business known as “Lazlo Jewellers,” in Dublin in the 1960s.

Andrew Fried, of Leac Lian, Barna, has brought proceedings against Philip who he claims has in conjunction with his father Laszlo, who is not a shareholder or a director of the firm, attempted to interfere with and frustrate the company’s business.

It is claimed that Philip Fried, along with his father had for some time have been interfering with the company’s suppliers.

There is also a dispute between the parties over €100,000 worth of diamonds, rubies, emeralds and gems which were allegedly removed from the company by Philip Fried currently being held in a safe at a related company.

The claims are denied.

In separate, but related, proceedings against Andrew Fried and Claddagh Ring Ltd, Philip Fried of Thornberry, Bearna, claims that he is the sole owner of the trademark “Claddagh Jewellers”.

In that action Philip Fried, seeks various orders and declarations including one restraining his brother and the company from infringing what he (Philip) claims is his trademark.

The matter returns before the courts next week.