Galway Bay FM

11 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway event to promote women and diversity in politics

Share story:
Galway event to promote women and diversity in politics

A public event aimed at advocating for women and diversity in politics will take place next week (17th April).

Helen Ogbu, a community activist and Labour Party Candidate for Galway City East, is inviting people to a symposium titled “SHEroes”.

It aims to address the under-representation of women, lack of diversity, and absence of people from migrant backgrounds in decision-making roles.

The free event takes place at the Menlo Park Hotel next Wednesday, but pre-booking is required.

Helen Ogbu says Galway’s diversity needs to be represented in local politics.

Share story:

Knocknacarra Educate Together triumphs at national quiz final

A team from Knocknacarra Educate Together National School is celebrating this week after being crowned winners at the national Credit Union Schools Quiz T...

UHG country's most overcrowded hospital today

UHG is the country’s most overcrowded hospital today 72 patients are waiting on trolleys at the Newcastle facility, which has been under beds pressu...

Further details of report into newborn head injuries at UHG revealed

Further details of a report into newborn head injuries at University Hospital Galway have been revealed. A review was undertaken into nine cases at UHG wh...

UHG marks major milestone in treatment of prostate cancer

The Radiation Oncology team in UHG has marked a major milestone in the treatment of prostate cancer. They successfully treated the 1,000th patient with pr...