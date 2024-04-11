11 April 2024
~1 minutes read
Galway event to promote women and diversity in politics
A public event aimed at advocating for women and diversity in politics will take place next week (17th April).
Helen Ogbu, a community activist and Labour Party Candidate for Galway City East, is inviting people to a symposium titled “SHEroes”.
It aims to address the under-representation of women, lack of diversity, and absence of people from migrant backgrounds in decision-making roles.
The free event takes place at the Menlo Park Hotel next Wednesday, but pre-booking is required.
Helen Ogbu says Galway’s diversity needs to be represented in local politics.