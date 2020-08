Galway Bay fm newsroom – An outdoor event is to be held in Galway City tomorrow to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the US attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In August 1945, the United States detonated two nuclear weapons over the Japanese cities – leading to the deaths of up to 226,000 people.

The commemoration will be held at Eyre Square at 2 o’clock tomorrow where MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan will speak.

Those in attendance are asked to socially distance and wear face coverings.