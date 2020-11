Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway EuroMillions lotto player has scooped a top raffle prize of €1m.

They were the winner of the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ in last night’s EuroMillions draw – the third of four taking place over a two week period.

The winning raffle code is I-JXR-67753.

A National Lottery spokesperson says the name of the winning store will be revealed on Thursday and is urging the ticket holder to make contact.