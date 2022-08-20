Galway Euromillions player becomes Ireland’s latest Lottery millionaire. 

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway Euromillions player has become Ireland’s latest Lottery millionaire of 2022.

The winning ticket was for last night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

The special raffle event guarantees to make four brand new millionaires in Ireland over the month of August.

The winning ticket worth €1 million was sold on the day of the draw in Costcutter, Bealadangan, Co. Galway.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle code in last night’s EuroMillions draw, which is worth €1,005,000 million to one Galway player is: I – NCR – 41927

Owner of the store Noel Daniels said he was over the moon to get the call, as this isn’t his stores first win:

“I’m shocked and delighted that we’d had such a big second win in such a short period of time. Last November we sold a winning ticket worth over a million to another customer. I’m just delighted, I’ve a feeling its someone local as we’ve such loyal regular customers”, he said.

“I took over the business twelve months ago, so I must be bringing some element of luck myself! We’re all looking forward to the buzz this will create over the next couple of days and we wish the winner every best with their prize”, he added.

The National Lottery is encouraging all of its players to check their tickets carefully. There was no winner of the €77,782,771 jackpot on offer, which now rolls to an estimated €85 million next Tuesday 23rd of August.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Imagine how it would feel to wake up more than €1 million better off? Well one Galway player won’t have to imagine that this morning as they are living this dream. We are asking everyone in Galway to check those tickets and see if their raffle code is I – NCR – 41927. If that code matches the one on your EuroMillions ticket then we would ask you to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.