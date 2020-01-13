Galway escapes major flooding but remains on high alert as Storm Brendan hits

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway remains on high alert after Storm Brendan arrived on the west coast this morning – but has so far escaped any major flooding.

A status orange weather warning came into effect at 5 o’clock this morning and will remain in place until nine o’clock tonight.

There has been no significant flooding or damage reported across the county, but local authorities are warning that weather conditions could continue to worsen throughout the morning.

Galway city council is advising the public that the prom between Seapoint and Grattan Road remains closed due to some overtopping.

Bus Éireann is not serving Salthill today, with diversions in place for the daily routes.

Meanwhile, the county council has made sand bags available for collection in Gort, Kinvara, Oranmore, Clarinbridge, Leenane, Roundstone and Oughterard.

A number of schools have closed including Scoil Mhuire in Clifden, Clifden Community School, St Theresa’s National School Cashel, and Presentation College Headford.

A status red marine warning also remains in place this morning with gale force 8 to gale force 10 winds on all Irish coastal waters.

For more storm updates, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..