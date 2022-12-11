Galway engineering student receives award and bursary for outstanding grades

An ATU Galway civil engineering student has received an award and bursary from the Chartered Association of Building Engineers.

Ellen Ward of Creggs was presented with the award after obtaining a grade average of over 80% in her first year of her degree in civil engineering.

Her grades are the highest in the Department of Building and Civil Engineering in first year.

Ellen’s family are also involved in engineering – Ward and Burke undertake civil and construction projects in Ireland, the UK, US and Canada.