Galway Energy Co-op to launch energy Master Plan in the city

Galway Energy Co-operative will unveil its Energy Master Plan in the city later today

The plan aims to reduce fossil fuel energy in the city by 30 per cent by targeting households, as well as businesses, schools and sports facilities

The presentation will explore retrofit measures and grants, along with other energy-saving tips and alternatives

The free event will take place at Westside Resource Centre at 7 this evening

Kieran Cunnane of Galway Energy Co-op says the plan will be delivered with a focus on energy use in the home