Galway Bay FM

30 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway Energy Co-op to launch energy Master Plan in the city

Share story:
Galway Energy Co-op to launch energy Master Plan in the city

Galway Energy Co-operative will unveil its Energy Master Plan in the city later today

The plan aims to reduce fossil fuel energy in the city by 30 per cent by targeting households, as well as businesses, schools and sports facilities

The presentation will explore retrofit measures and grants, along with other energy-saving tips and alternatives

The free event will take place at Westside Resource Centre at 7 this evening

Kieran Cunnane of Galway Energy Co-op says the plan will be delivered with a focus on energy use in the home

Share story:

Galway city had largest annual change in average rent for new tenancies

Galway city has had the largest annual change in average rents for new tenancies in quarter 2 of this year. Rents for new tenancies increased to €1,577,...

Galway included in 22 counties given Status Yellow Ice Warning for tomorrow evening

Galway is included in the 22 counties given a Status Yellow ice and low temperature warning for tomorrow evening (thurs) The alert comes into effect from ...

Ireland's first women's soccer captain plays integral role in initiative to encourage older people to get more active

Ireland’s first women’s soccer captain, Nora “Nono” McHugh, has played an integral role in an initiative to encourage older people...

€4m Wastewater Treatment Plant commissioned for An Spidéal

A new €4m wastewater treatment plant in Spiddal has been officially commissioned. The infrastructure will facilitate development in the area and elimina...