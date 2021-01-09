Galway Electoral areas, show sharp increase in Covid-19 incidence rates per 100,000

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people throughout the county’s ten electoral areas, has seen an increase of up to 300% in some areas in the last seven days.

When the official figures nationwide were announced yesterday evening, 220 new cases were reported in Galway overall bringing the figure in the last fourteen days to 1,651 and a 14 day incidence rate county wise of 639.8 per 100,000.

This increase is also seen in local figures with Gort-Kinvara and Tuam overtaking Galway City West as the areas with the highest incidence rate in the County.

The rate in Gort-Kinvara has now reached 582.9 per 100,000 with Tuam next with 560.4. Ballinasloe and Loughrea are the lowest in the county but with a rate considerably higher than last week’s highest rate in Galway City West which was 202.2. In Ballinasloe, the rate is 355.7 while in Loughrea, the lowest in the county, the rate is 348.9.

The Figures for the City and County are as follows…

Gort – Kinvara 582.9 – 137 cases Tuam 560.4 – 186 cases Galway City West 532.1 – 135 cases Galway City Central 479.4 – 128 cases Conamara South 426.4 – 91 cases Galway City East 424.9 – 113 cases Athenry – Oranmore 374.6 – 123 cases Conamara North 372.3 – 64 cases Ballinasloe 355.7 – 100 cases Loughrea 348.9 – 81 cases

Data from 22/12/2020 to 04/01/2021