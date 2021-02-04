Galway eircode H91 records second highest new number of builds nationwide in 2020

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway ‘ H91’ eircode recorded the second highest number of new builds in Ireland last year.

Nationwide just over 25 and a half thousand (20,676) new homes were completed in 2020, that’s down by just under 2 per cent on the previous year.

The Naas W91 Eircode, in Kildare, saw the most new home completions last year at 871, while the second highest was H91 in Galway at 729.

CSO figures show there was a noticeable surge in the number of homes built in the final quarter of 2020, after a slump due to Covid 19 restrictions earlier in the year.

Overall there was an increase of 14.5 per cent in the number of apartments completed last year, while there was a fall in the number of single homes and housing schemes.

The West region had the highest number of single dwelling completions in Q4 of 2020 – with 134 completed in county Galway alone.