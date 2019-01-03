Current track
Galway eel fishermen to receive compensation

Written by on 3 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to two dozen eel fishermen in Galway will receive compensation from this month.

A ban on eel fishing was introduced in 2009.

Lobbying has taken place in the intervening years and a protest took place last summer outside Leinster House calling for a compensation scheme.

The government agreed to fund a scheme to a maximum of 3 million euro.

Sinn Féin city councillor, Mark Lohan Councillor Lohan says it’s been a long battle to secure the compensation.

