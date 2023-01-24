Galway Educate Together Secondary School recognised as “Apple Distinguished School”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Educate Together Secondary School in the city has become the first school in the West to be recognised as an “Apple Distinguished School”.

The school, based at Newtownsmith, was awarded the title due to its innovative use of iPads to promote a 21st century culture of learning with technology.

A special event to celebrate the designation will take place at the school on Wednesday, January 25th, at 11.30am.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Principal Sarah Molloy says students and staff are incredibly proud of the achievement.

Photo – Galway ETSS