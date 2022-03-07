Galway Educate Together secondary school in fresh bid to find new base

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The need to find a new site for Galway Educate Together secondary school is now urgent, as demand for places grows.

That’s according to school Prinicial Sarah Molloy who says the school is now preparing for its largest intake of over 70 first years in September.

The school opened at its base at Grianach House in Merlin in 2019 with 39 students.

It’s numbers have been capped at 48 each year.

Principal Sarah Molloy told Galway Talks a meeting was held with local representatives last week in a bid to progress the need for a new site.

She says the school is designated to be a 1,000 pupil school and the level of demand is consistently growing…

