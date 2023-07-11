Galway East’s Ciaran Cannon puts Noel Kelly through the wringer at Oireachtas committee

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ryan Tubridy has told an Oireachtas Committee he could be out of a job by Friday.

The RTÉ presenter has said his good name has been dragged through the mud in recent weeks and strongly denies he was overpaid.

Mr Tubridy said there’s no question in his mind RTÉ is responsible for the understatement of his salary.

The former Late Late Show host also says the toll of the controversy made it hard for him to even leave his house.

The Committee hearings are entering their sixth hour.

In the last few minutes under firm questioning from Galway East deputy Ciaran Cannon, Mr Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly denied there had been false invoices involved for Ryan Tubridy’s pay