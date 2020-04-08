Galway East TD urges insurers to work fairly over business interruption insurance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is urging insurance companies to engage honestly and fairly over business interruption insurance during the Covid-19 crisis.

Minister Seán Canney says many policy holders have encountered issues with insurers as a result of the pandemic.

The Independent TD asserts that insurers must follow the Central Bank’s Consumer Protection Code when business owners make a claim in relation to Covid-19.

It come as Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue has raised the issue with Insurance Ireland and the Central Bank has written to insurance industry officials to seek fair treatment for policyholders.

Minister Canney says insurance companies must honour policies at a very stressful time for businesses…