Galway East TD urges Government to review restrictions on entertainment industry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East Government TD says it’s no longer credible to argue that thousands of fans attending matches in Croke Park is safer than musicians performing to a couple of hundred people indoors.

There’s anger among the entertainment industry after footage emerged of hurling fans on the streets around Croke Park ahead of yesterday’s All-Ireland.

The video has been viewed thousands of times since yesterday with many performers and artists questioning why scenes like that were allowed to happen when their industry hasn’t fully reopened yet.

Fine gael Spokesperson on Arts media and Culture Ciaran Cannon says we need to see a far quicker return for those working in the entertainment industry.

It comes as Gardaí are making inquiries into a licensed premises near Croke Park for alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations as people gathered for yesterday’s All-Ireland hurling final.

Inspections were carried out at a number of pubs in the area and they were asked to close in the interest of public safety.

