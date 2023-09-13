Galway East TD suggests RTE campus should be moved to Galway Airport site

Share story:

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has suggested that RTE should consider selling its Donnybrook campus and move to the Galway Airport site in Carnmore.

The comment was made during this afternoon’s Oireachtas Media Committee meeting about RTE’S finances.

The Fine Gael Deputy, who’s a member of the Committee, made the case that Galway has a rich history with media and film production. and could also host TG4 on the site.

Deputy Cannon asked the Committee if relocation to Galway had ever been considered by RTE: