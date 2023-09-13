Galway Bay FM

13 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Galway East TD suggests RTE campus should be moved to Galway Airport site

Share story:
Galway East TD suggests RTE campus should be moved to Galway Airport site

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has suggested that RTE should consider selling its Donnybrook campus and move to the Galway Airport site in Carnmore.

The comment was made during this afternoon’s Oireachtas Media Committee meeting about RTE’S finances.

The Fine Gael Deputy, who’s a member of the Committee, made the case that Galway has a rich history with media and film production. and could also host TG4 on the site.

Deputy Cannon asked the Committee if relocation to Galway had ever been considered by RTE:

Share story:

Proposed new national rail timetable has no major changes for Galway passengers

Galway Bay FM newsroom-There are no major changes for Galway passengers included in the proposed new national rail timetable. However, there is one except...

Strong local objections against high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Local residents have lodged strong objections to a planned Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road. They generally agree it’...

City Council and Gardaí issue Joint Statement on safety in Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council and An Garda Síochána have issued a Joint Statement on cooperation in relation to safety in Galway Ci...

New beach wheelchair now available in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new beach wheelchair is now available to use in Salthill in Galway. Ability West has transferred ownership of the wheelch...