Galway East TD Sean Canney confirms no interest in Ceann Comhairle role

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney has stated he has no interest in the role of Ceann Comhairle in the next Dáil.

It follows speculation that Deputy Canney or Labour leader Brendan Howlin were under consideration the role.

However, Deputy Howlin – who this afternoon announced he will be stepping down as Labour leader – has indicated he has no interest in the role.

He says Labour will not formally enter government, and that decision is backed by the Parliamentary Party.

Deputy Howlin says the party is open to supporting a programme for government on certain issues from the opposition benches.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News in the past hour, Deputy Sean Canney has also stated that he would not be interested in the Ceann Comhairle role.

The Ceann Comhairle is elected during the first session of a new Dáil and is automatically deemed to be elected during the next General Election.

The outgoing Ceann Comhairle is Fianna Fail TD Seán Ó Fearghaíl, who was automatically returned to Kildare South over the weekend.