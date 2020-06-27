Galway East TD Sean Canney confirms he will move into opposition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Independent Galway East TD Sean Canney has released a statement revealing he will go into opposition.

Deputy Canney says he has taken the decision in the interest of best serving the people of his constituency.

He says major issues for him over the lifetime of the coalition Government will include regional development, the protection of family farms, improved childcare, stimulus packages for SME’s and jobs for young people.

Deputy Canney says we need a stable Government to lead us through the COVID-19 crisis – but it must be done in a manner that is caring and treats people equally.