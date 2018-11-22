Current track
Galway East TD says Tusla not ‘up to scratch’ to deal with historical abuse cases

Written by on 22 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is claiming that Tusla is ‘not up to scratch’ to deal with historical allegations of abuse.

Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte – party Spokesperson for Children and Youth Affairs – has no faith in the state agency in the wake of the Scouting Ireland controversy.

A review of cases of allegations of abuse in the organisation has found evidence of 71 alleged abusers and 108 victims between the years 1960s and 80s.

Yesterday, Scouting Ireland said where alleged perpetrators were still alive it had made reports to An Garda Siochana and Tusla.

But Deputy Rabbitte says there should be a dedicated department within the state’s child protection watchdog to deal with allegations of historical abuse. More on Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

