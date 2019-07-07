Galway East TD says Tusla is failing vulnerable children

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD says protection services are failing the most vulnerable children in society.

The concerns come from Deputy Anne Rabbitte following an investigation into the deaths of children who were either in the care of Tusla or were known to the agency.

The report found that five babies and one toddler, whose mothers had drug or alcohol abuse problems, died last year.

Deputy Rabbitte says the report has highlighted that some social workers are ‘overly optimistic’ that parents can cope with childbearing responsibilities.

She also says social workers are overburdened and unable to provide adequate support to children and parents – and that Tusla is not working effectively with other agencies.

Deputy Rabbitte is urging Children's Minister Katherine Zappone to take action