Galway East TD says new childcare proposal could cost parents as little as €100 a week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A newly proposed childcare scheme would cost parents as little as €100 a week per child.

That’s according to Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte, who says the plan is a viable solution for the sector.

The scheme is being proposed by various groups including the Irish Women’s Council, Early Childhood Ireland, the Children’s Right Alliance and Siptu.

The plan would see the State continue to pay childcare workers’ wages when the pandemic ends.

Childcare providers would be required to reduce fees and give up all other existing subsidies however.

The plan would cover a range of services including pre-school, full day and after school schemes.

Fianna Fail Deputy Rabbitte says the proposed plan should be pilot tested….