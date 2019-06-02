Galway East TD says changes to dog breeding legislation are in the pipeline

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD says changes to legislation that govern dog-breeding establishments are in the pipeline.

Junior Minister Sean Canney is working to tackle over-breeding in what he says are “often squalid and inhumane conditions”.

He says they’re considering a number of changes in legislation including placing a limit on the number of dogs a breeding establishment can have.

The Independent TD says he will also look into tightening controls on the sale of animals to ensure puppies are not separated from their mothers at a certain age.

Minister Canney will also hold a public consultation process to see which breeds the public think shoud be tightly controlled or banned.

For more on this story tune in on the hour…

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR