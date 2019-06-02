Galway East TD says changes to dog breeding legislation are in the pipeline

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD says changes to legislation that govern dog-breeding establishments are in the pipeline.

Junior Minister Sean Canney is working to tackle over-breeding in what he says are “often squalid and inhumane conditions”.

He says they’re considering a number of changes in legislation including placing a limit on the number of dogs a breeding establishment can have.

The Independent TD says he will also look into tightening controls on the sale of animals to ensure puppies are not separated from their mothers at a certain age.

Minister Canney will also hold a public consultation process to see which breeds the public think shoud be tightly controlled or banned.

