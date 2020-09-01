Galway East TD criticises government over treatment of rural publicans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Seán Canney has criticised the government for its treatment of rural publicans through the ongoing pandemic.

Deputy Canney claims that under the latest offering of government supports, rural pubs will only receive 1,400 euro each.

The Independent Deputy says that while the government continues to postpone the reopening date for pubs which don’t serve food, publicans still have to maintain their pubs, and pay insurance, security costs and electricity bills.

Deputy Canney says a comprehensive support scheme must be formed and implemented, otherwise many family pubs will never open their doors again